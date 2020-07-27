Coronavirus still a big threat, warns PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has warned that coronavirus is still as dangerous as it was in the beginning. Speaking at the 66th edition of his monthly radio programme, Mann Ki Baat, he said necessary precautions need to be taken to stop the spread of the virus.

“Today, Covid-19 recovery rate in our country is better than others. We were able to save the lives of lakhs of people, but threat of coronavirus is not over yet. We need to remain vigilant. We have to remember that coronavirus is still as dangerous as it was in the beginning”, he said.

The number of coronavirus cases have doubled in nearly three weeks since 2 July, when the country crossed the six lakh-mark.

PM Modi also paid a tribute to the heroes of the Kargil War. Kargil Diwas is celebrated every year, marking the day the Indian Army took back all the Indian posts that were occupied by the Pakistan Army.

“The day is very special, as the war happened at a time and in a situation that nobody can forget. India wanted good relations with Pakistan, but that did not happen,” he said. “Thanks to the courage of our armed forces, India showed great strength in Kargil,” PM Modi said, recalling his own visit to the area.

Without mentioning China, he also highlighted how the people have been talking about the courage of the Indian forces.