Coronavirus still a big threat, warns PM

Pm Modi speaking on his radio show

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has warned that coronavirus is still as dangerous as it was in the beginning. Speaking at the 66th edition of his monthly radio programme, Mann Ki Baat, he said necessary precautions need to be taken to stop the spread of the virus.

“Today, Covid-19 recovery rate in our country is better than others. We were able to save the lives of lakhs of people, but threat of coronavirus is not over yet. We need to remain vigilant. We have to remember that coronavirus is still as dangerous as it was in the beginning”, he said.

The number of coronavirus cases have doubled in nearly three weeks since 2 July, when the country crossed the six lakh-mark.

PM Modi also paid a tribute to the heroes of the Kargil War. Kargil Diwas is celebrated every year, marking the day the Indian Army took back all the Indian posts that were occupied by the Pakistan Army.

“The day is very special, as the war happened at a time and in a situation that nobody can forget. India wanted good relations with Pakistan, but that did not happen,” he said. “Thanks to the courage of our armed forces, India showed great strength in Kargil,” PM Modi said, recalling his own visit to the area.

Without mentioning China, he also highlighted how the people have been talking about the courage of the Indian forces.

Support us to make NewzHook Sustainable – Make a Contribution Today

We need your continued support to enable us work towards Changing Attitudes towards Disability. Help us in our attempt to share the voices of people with disabilities that enable them to participate in the society on an equal footing!

Contribute to Newz Hook

Want to feature your inspiring story or share an event with the disabled community? Write to:

Related News

bs yediyurappa

Headlines

No lockdown in Bengaluru from today: Karnataka CM

Image of a person's hand with an iinjection being given

Headlines

August is the trial date for Covid-19 vaccine

Woman looking sad

Headlines

Political unrest in West Bengal over teen’s rape & murder

Image of ram mandir ayodhya

Headlines

Grand preparations for Ayodhya temple event begins

Newz Hook - Accessible News

Download App Now!

Videos

View More

Get-hooked

Cart With Heart aims to create self employment opportunities for people with disabilities across India

Get-hooked

Action for Autism marks 25 years, goal ahead is to focus on services for adults on the spectrum

Get-hooked

#SiblingPower- Things that make Rashmi & Jatin's camaraderie truly special

Get-hooked

#SiblingPower- Deaf siblings Sophia Joe & Richard Joe are riding high on their dreams