Couple with Islamic State terror links arrested

A couple who is believed to have links with the Islamic State (IS) terror group in Afghanistan, has been arrested by police on Sunday. Jahanzaib Sami and his wife Hina Bashir Beigh has been in Delhi to incite various terror attacks in the city where Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests are going on. The couple has been trying to exploit the ongoing agitation to plot various terror attacks across the city using mainly Muslim youth. They have been in direct contact with IS in Afghanistan.

“Delhi Police detains ISIS-linked couple for instigating anti-CAA protests The couple identified as Jahanzaib Sami and his wife Hina Bashir Beigh from Srinagar were detained by Special Cell of Delhi”, tweeted columnist Amrita Bhinder.

Reportedly, terror groups like IS have been spreading their attacks pan India after focusing only on Kashmir. The ongoing agitation is the perfect grounds for such groups. Beigh has been handling social media accounts to lure youngsters into being part of terror groups. They were under police scanner for a long time, especially Sami. The couple have also been in touch with top IS terrorists in Afghanistan.

Both Sami and Beigh are from Kashmir. “Intelligence agencies hav nabbed 2 Islamic State suspects frm Okhla. Special cell has arrested them. They were motivating Muslims 2 unite against CAA & carry out terror strikes Jahanzaib Sami & wife Hinda Beigh were touch with several senior ISKP operatives”, tweeted Nishant Azad.