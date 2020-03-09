Couple with Islamic State terror links arrested

jammu and kashmir united states

A couple who is believed to have links with the Islamic State (IS) terror group in Afghanistan, has been arrested by police on Sunday. Jahanzaib Sami and his wife Hina Bashir Beigh has been in Delhi to incite various terror attacks in the city where Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests are going on. The couple has been trying to exploit the ongoing agitation to plot various terror attacks across the city using mainly Muslim youth. They have been in direct contact with IS in Afghanistan.

“Delhi Police detains ISIS-linked couple for instigating anti-CAA protests The couple identified as Jahanzaib Sami and his wife Hina Bashir Beigh from Srinagar were detained by Special Cell of Delhi”, tweeted columnist Amrita Bhinder.

Reportedly, terror groups like IS have been spreading their attacks pan India after focusing only on Kashmir. The ongoing agitation is the perfect grounds for such groups. Beigh has been handling social media accounts to lure youngsters into being part of terror groups. They were under police scanner for a long time, especially Sami. The couple have also been in touch with top IS terrorists in Afghanistan.

Both Sami and Beigh are from Kashmir. “Intelligence agencies hav nabbed 2 Islamic State suspects frm Okhla. Special cell has arrested them. They were motivating Muslims 2 unite against CAA & carry out terror strikes Jahanzaib Sami & wife Hinda Beigh were touch with several senior ISKP operatives”, tweeted Nishant Azad.

Support us to make NewzHook Sustainable – Make a Contribution Today

We need your continued support to enable us work towards Changing Attitudes towards Disability. Help us in our attempt to share the voices of people with disabilities that enable them to participate in the society on an equal footing!

Contribute to Newz Hook

Want to feature your inspiring story or share an event with the disabled community? Write to:

Related News

narendra modi

Headlines

PM Modi says no need to panic over coronavirus

bird flu kerala

Headlines

Bird flu found in Kerala farms

Asha Devi, Nirbhaya's mother

Headlines

President rejects mercy plea of Nirbhaya convict

Man wearing a face mask

Headlines

Italian tourists quarantined for suspected coronavirus

Newz Hook - Accessible News

Download App Now!

Videos

View More

Get-hooked

“Know your strengths & create opportunities for yourself”- My Take by Vasundhara Koppula

Get-hooked

#DisabilityInfluencers - Aspiring doctor Chandni Nair loves the power of TikTok

Technology

GenElek's robotic exoskeletons give disabled people a chance to walk

Get-hooked

#DisabilityInfluencers- Preetha Thonnakkal uses social media to raise awareness about the disabled community