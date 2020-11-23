COVAXIN final trials may end soon, says minister

As India is battling deadly Coronavirus, union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said that final trials of a locally developed Covid vaccine is happening which is expected to bring down numbers of Covid infected people in India. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and Bharat Biotech this has already started third stage trials for COVAXIN. More than 26,000 volunteers are already part of it.

In a web conference held on Sunday regarding spread of Covid-19, Dr Harsh Vardhan confirmed the news.

Though Pfizer and Moderna has assured for a worldwide Covid vaccine by early next year, experts are hoping that COVAXIN be launched earlier because people across the country will get more access to this vaccine.

Currently, there are over 91 lakh Covid cases in India. Over 1,33,000 people have died. Delhi remains to be one of the worst affected states followed by Maharashtra, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. India is the second worst affected nations across the world.

