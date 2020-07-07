COVID-19 airborne warn top scientists, ask WHO to revise rules

Coronavirus is the biggest threat faced by the world right now. A group of researchers from across the world have now arrived at a conclusion that the novel Coronavirus or Covid-19 is air-borne and can infect people through air even in small particles when a person inhales it. Hence, scientists have asked World Health Organization (WHO) to revise rules and recommendations on Covid-19.

According to reports, over 240 scientists from 32 countries were part of the study. They plan to publish the study results in a journal very soon which is most likely by next week.

WHO had said that Coronavirus mainly spreads from person to person through small droplets from nose or mouth which are then expelled from the infected person when they speak or cough. The New York Times‘ reports that WHO is not convinced with the study as they had stated that evidence of the virus being air-borne is not convincing.

“Especially in the last couple of months, we have been stating several times that we consider airborne transmission as possible but certainly not supported by solid or even clear evidence,” said Dr. Benedetta Allegranzi, the WHO’s technical lead of infection prevention and control.

Coronavirus has originated from the wet market at Wuhan in China where animals, including those from the wild, were eaten alive. There has been widespread protests to ban the Chinese practice of brutal killing of animals.

Last week, China also had reported of a H1N1 flu that is capable of being a pandemic. A suspected bubonic plague case was also reported last Saturday announcing a level III warning of plague prevention and control from China.

