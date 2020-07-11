Covid-19 can be controlled, Dharavi is an example: WHO

Flag of WHO with the logo of WHO (World Health Organization))

Covid-19, also known as novel Coronavirus, is one of the biggest threats faced by the world today. Declared as a pandemic by World Health Organization (WHO), Covid is spreading at a rapid rate across the world. On Friday, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stated that the virus can be brought under control. He also pointed out example of Dharavi, one of the world’s biggest slums which has efficiently brought the virus under control. Ghebreyesus was addressing a virtual press conference at Geneva.

Over the last six weeks, cases have doubled. There are many examples from across the world that shows even if the outbreak is intense, it can be brought to control. Some of them are in Italy, Spain and Dharavi, which is a densely packed area in the megacity of Mumbai- Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Chief.

Ghebreyesus said that timely testing, tracing, isolating and treating those who are infected can break the chain of transmission.

Meanwhile, WHO’s Dr Mike Ryan pointed out that it is unlikely that Covid-19 would be eliminated and by getting rid of clusters of infection, the world could potentially avoid the worst of having second peaks and having to move backwards in terms of lockdown.

USA President Donald Trump had formally withdrawn the country’s support to WHO stating that the organization was supporting China from where the virus had originated. Trump also pointed out the ineffective steps taken by WHO which did not help in controlling Covid-19 virus.

Over 12 million people have been affected by Covid-19 across the world. More than 5 lakh have lost their lives. India remains to be the third worst hit country.

