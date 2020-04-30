COVID-19 cases crossing record numbers in India

The COVID-19 virus is spreading very fast across India. On Tuesday, over 1007 cases were reported from across the country. According to the central government, this is the highest jump in 24 hours. Currently, there are over 31,300 COVID-19 positive cases in India. Over 900 deaths have already been reported. In Maharashtra alone, 729 cases were reported. The number of deaths as well as positive patients are rising at a rapid rate.

47 soldiers from a CRPF battalion in Delhi were tested positive. Maharashtra, Delhi and Tamil Nadu are some of the worst affected states. An intense lockdown till Wednesday was declared in some cities of Tamil Nadu to control spread of the virus.

Earlier, experts had pointed out that plasma therapy for treatment of COVID-19 can be effective. But the central government rubbished it saying that the therapy can even be deadly to many.

