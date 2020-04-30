COVID-19 cases crossing record numbers in India

coronavirus global health emergecy

The COVID-19 virus is spreading very fast across India. On Tuesday, over 1007 cases were reported from across the country. According to the central government, this is the highest jump in 24 hours. Currently, there are over 31,300 COVID-19 positive cases in India. Over 900 deaths have already been reported. In Maharashtra alone, 729 cases were reported. The number of deaths as well as positive patients are rising at a rapid rate.

47 soldiers from a CRPF battalion in Delhi were tested positive. Maharashtra, Delhi and Tamil Nadu are some of the worst affected states. An intense lockdown till Wednesday was declared in some cities of Tamil Nadu to control spread of the virus.

Earlier, experts had pointed out that plasma therapy for treatment of COVID-19 can be effective. But the central government rubbished it saying that the therapy can even be deadly to many.

Watch in Sign Language

Support us to make NewzHook Sustainable – Make a Contribution Today

We need your continued support to enable us work towards Changing Attitudes towards Disability. Help us in our attempt to share the voices of people with disabilities that enable them to participate in the society on an equal footing!

Contribute to Newz Hook

Want to feature your inspiring story or share an event with the disabled community? Write to:

Related News

Blood test

Headlines

COVID-19 positive doctor donates plasma after recovery, issues appeal

car going through empty road

Headlines

Pollution in North India witness drastic low: NASA

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman Reliance Industries

Headlines

Facebook deal makes Mukesh Ambani Asia’s richest person

coronavirus

Headlines

COVID-19 global death toll rises to over two lakhs

Newz Hook - Accessible News

Download App Now!

Videos

View More

Get-hooked

“Know your strengths & create opportunities for yourself”- My Take by Vasundhara Koppula

Get-hooked

#AllYouNeedIsLove- Shivprasad & Sharmila’s marriage is a bond of love & friendship

Get-hooked

#DisabilityInfluencers- Preetha Thonnakkal uses social media to raise awareness about the disabled community

Parasports

Huafrid Billimoria is the 1st Indian with dystonia to achieve swimming feat