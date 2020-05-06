COVID-19 cases in India crosses 46,700, death roll rise to 1583

COVID-19 is spreading rapidly across India. According to the Union Health Ministry, number of infected people rose to 46,711 on Tuesday. Some of the worst affected states remains to be Maharashtra, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. Officials and health care experts from across the country says that the rising number of cases is a cause of concern.

The number of people cured from the infection rose to over 13,160 on Tuesday. India has been under lockdown since 24 March as a measure to control spread of COVID-19. The central government said that they were able to put the rising number of cases under control due to the lockdown which has been extended to 17 May.

India’s first COVID-19 case was reported on late January in Kerala. A Wuhan returned student was tested positive for the virus. She was later discharged from the hospital after fully recovering. COVID-19 originated from the wet market at Wuhan in China and later spread to other parts of the world. Over two lakh people have died from the virus infection in different parts of the world mainly USA, Italy, Europe and Spain.