COVID-19 cases in India cross 50,000 mark

The number of people infected by COVID-19 in India crossed 50,000-mark. Currently, over 52,592 people have been tested positive for the virus. 1783 people have died. On Wednesday, over 3000 cases were reported from various parts of the country which is one of the biggest rise in cases. Maharashtra, Gujarat, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi still remains to be some of the worst affected states.

There has been a spike in COVID-19 cases across India since May. The numbers are increasing at a rapid rate each day, confirmed the government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for a complete lockdown of the nation starting from 24 March. According to central government, this lockdown has helped to control spread of the virus to a large extent. Lakhs of people could be saved.

COVID-19 virus is believed to have originated from the wet market at Wuhan in China. It later spread to other parts of the world. Over two lakhs people have died from the infection for which no vaccine has been found out yet.

