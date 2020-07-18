Covid community spread in parts of Thiruvananthapuram

On Friday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan stated that there has been community spread in certain parts of Thiruvananthapuram, the state capital. Two coastal areas, Poonthura and Pulluvila has been completely shut down. Vijayan asserted that there is no need for a full lockdown across the state as he, along with his government, is prepared to handle the crisis. Over 150 cases were reported from these areas and all of them are contact cases. The government has increased tests in the affected areas as well.

The situation is serious in some parts of Thiruvananthapuram like Poonthura and Pulluvila where there has been community spread which is happening very fast- Pinarayi Vijayan, Chief Minister of Kerala.

Thiruvananthapuram is currently under triple lockdown. There are going to be more restrictions in the capital city in days to come if the virus spread does not come down.

Currently, there are over 11,000 positive cases in the state and 39 deaths. Vijayan, along with state Health Minister KK Shailaja had received a lot of international praise for their way of handling Coronavirus crisis in the state. Kerala had earlier managed to flatten the Coronavirus curve. But the number of cases rose drastically over past couple of months.

In India, Coronavirus or Covid-19 was first reported in Kerala from a medical student who returned from Wuhan in China which is the epicenter of the outbreak. The case was reported in January.