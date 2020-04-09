COVID-19 death toll rises in India

The number of COVID-19 cases are increasing at a rapid rate in India. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had hinted at an extended lockdown even after 14 April due to number of casualties rising in most states. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare announced on Wednesday that the number of COVID-19 cases in India has risen to 5,194. 149 people have died from the virus infection. There were 773 new cases and 32 deaths reported in the past 24 hours. This is the largest figure in the country till date. 402 people have been cured and discharged. The cases include 70 foreign nationals as well.

Some of the worst-hit states includes Maharashtra, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Kerala. The number of COVID-19 cases took an instant jump after thousands of people who attended the Delhi Nizamuddin Tablighi event wete tested positive. One of the youngest victims was a 14 month old boy who died at a state-run hospital at Jamnagar in Gujarat.

Globally, over 82,000 people have died from COVID-19 infection. Over a billion people have been infected. Italy, Spain and the USA are worst affected countries. COVID-19 originated from the wet market at Wuhan in China. The spread became rapid globally since late January.