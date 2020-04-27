COVID-19 global death toll rises to over two lakhs

COVID-19, declared as a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO), is spreading fast across the globe. According to reports, over 2 lakh people have died of the virus infection. Number of infected people is likely to cross 30 lakhs very soon. The WHO had warned that those who have been infected by the virus can be re-infected again as well. Recovery is not a criteria to not be infected again. Immunity levels play a huge role in combatting the virus.

Some of the worst affected countries due to spread of COVID-19 are USA, Italy, Spain and Europe. The number of deaths and infected people are rising rapidly in all the countries. Experts pointed out that the numbers will only increase in days to come.

COVID-19 originated from a wet market at Wuhan in China. Their first case was reported in December last year. The virus later spread to other parts of the world very fast.