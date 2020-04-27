COVID-19 global death toll rises to over two lakhs

coronavirus

COVID-19, declared as a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO), is spreading fast across the globe. According to reports, over 2 lakh people have died of the virus infection. Number of infected people is likely to cross 30 lakhs very soon. The WHO had warned that those who have been infected by the virus can be re-infected again as well. Recovery is not a criteria to not be infected again. Immunity levels play a huge role in combatting the virus.

Some of the worst affected countries due to spread of COVID-19 are USA, Italy, Spain and Europe. The number of deaths and infected people are rising rapidly in all the countries. Experts pointed out that the numbers will only increase in days to come.

COVID-19 originated from a wet market at Wuhan in China. Their first case was reported in December last year. The virus later spread to other parts of the world very fast.

Support us to make NewzHook Sustainable – Make a Contribution Today

We need your continued support to enable us work towards Changing Attitudes towards Disability. Help us in our attempt to share the voices of people with disabilities that enable them to participate in the society on an equal footing!

Contribute to Newz Hook

Want to feature your inspiring story or share an event with the disabled community? Write to:

Related News

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman Reliance Industries

Headlines

Facebook deal makes Mukesh Ambani Asia’s richest person

Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP

Headlines

Move to stop Dearness Allowance hike insensitive, says Rahul Gandhi

Image of grocery store

Headlines

Shops can stay open with certain conditions, malls to stay shut

People walking about in public

Headlines

Some states likely to extend COVID-19 lockdown beyond 3 May

Newz Hook - Accessible News

Download App Now!

Videos

View More

Parasports

Huafrid Billimoria is the 1st Indian with dystonia to achieve swimming feat

Get-hooked

“If you don’t step forward to break barriers, no one else will”- My Take by Sweta Mantrii

Get-hooked

“Know your strengths & create opportunities for yourself”- My Take by Vasundhara Koppula

Get-hooked

#DisabilityInfluencers- Preetha Thonnakkal uses social media to raise awareness about the disabled community