COVID-19: India among 5th worst-hit countries

coronavirus

The nationwide lock down has been eased in India. Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 cases are rising rapidly. On Friday, number of people infected rose to 2.35 lakh in India which made the country reach the sixth spot globally overtaking Italy. A few days ago, it had crossed the tally of China. The report was released by the John Hopkins University in the United States. India is slowly to the top 10 countries affected by COVID-19. Over 6600 people have died from the virus infection in India.

The central government had stated that over 8,000 cases of COVID-19 is being reported every day since past one week. These are alarming numbers. Trains, buses and domestic flights have started operations due to which the virus spread is increasing. Under the ‘Vande Bharat’ mission, stranded Indians are being brought back from different parts of the world which again leads to a rise in number of cases.

In India, Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan remains to be on top affected states. From Monday, malls, restaurants and places of worship will also open which is most likely to cause spread of the virus.

The US, Brazil, Spain and Italy were the worst affected countries by COVID-19 with rising number of deaths occuring every day. Over 4 lakh people have died globally from COVID-19 which originated from the wet market at Wuhan in China.

