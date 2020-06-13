COVID-19: India now world’s fourth worst-hit country

With the number of COVID-19 cases rising across India, the country has been ranked fourth in the world in terms of Coronavirus cases. On Thursday, over 10,000 people were tested positive. This is the highest mark in 24 hours. The most number of cases were reported from Maharashtra. India has crossed Coronavirus cases in United Kingdom too. The central government said that India has not yet reached the community transmission stage.

The death toll due to Coronavirus has risen to over 8500 in India. Maharashtra, Delhi, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu remains to be the worst affected states. In Tamil Nadu, there were allegations that the government is not revealing exact number of Coronavirus deaths from across the state. A medical board was also formed to look into this.

The lockdown that was declared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 24 March has been eased across India. This adds to the worry of officials that number of cases might rise in weeks to come. Though central government states that the lockdown has helped to control spread of the virus, number of cases are only rising. The central health ministry had earlier stated that there will be at least 5 lakh positive cases across India by end of July.