Covid-19 lockdown: What is allowed from today

coronavirus

Select industries and economic activity are being allowed in parts of India least affected by COVID-19. This is aimed at creating jobs for migrants and reducing the problems of those affected by the lockdown.

The Union Home Ministry has banned e-commerce companies from supplying non-essential goods like mobile phones, laptops, television sets and refrigerators. This had been allowed last week.

What’s Allowed

Reserve Bank of India, banks, ATMs, capital and debt markets as notified by SEBI and insurance companies.

  • MNREGA works with strict social distancing and use of face masks.
  • Public utilities like water, sanitation, waste management and power.
  • Loading and unloading of goods/cargo, both inter- and intra-state by rail, air, sea and road.
  • Online teaching and distance learning
  • Supply of essential goods at local grocery stores and e-commerce retailers.
  • Commercial and private establishments.
  • Coconut, spice bamboo, areca nut and cocoa plantations
  • Forest produce by scheduled tribes
  • Construction activities in rural areas and where no additional workers are needed.
  • Private vehicles for emergency services, procuring essential commodities.
  • Central, state governments, local bodies to remain open.

    • What’s Not Allowed

    • Travel by air, rail and road
    • Supply of non-essential goods by e-commerce companies.
    • Educational and training institutions
    • Industrial and commercial activities
    • Hospitality services
    • Cinema halls, theatres
    • Shopping complexes
    • Social, political and other events
    • Religious places, congregations
    • Inter-state movement of stranded labourers

    Watch in Sign Language

    Support us to make NewzHook Sustainable – Make a Contribution Today

    We need your continued support to enable us work towards Changing Attitudes towards Disability. Help us in our attempt to share the voices of people with disabilities that enable them to participate in the society on an equal footing!

    Contribute to Newz Hook

    Want to feature your inspiring story or share an event with the disabled community? Write to:

    Related News

    sanitization of delhi

    Headlines

    Delhi government begins sanitising Coronavirus hotspots

    people with masks on faces due tocoronavirus

    Headlines

    Government issues new guidelines for extended lockdown

    indian navy ship

    Headlines

    Indian navy sailors tested positive for COVID-19

    people with masks on faces due tocoronavirus

    Headlines

    State governments to ease lockdown restrictions from today

    Newz Hook - Accessible News

    Download App Now!

    Videos

    View More

    Get-hooked

    #DisabilityInfluencers - Aspiring doctor Chandni Nair loves the power of TikTok

    Get-hooked

    “If you don’t step forward to break barriers, no one else will”- My Take by Sweta Mantrii

    Get-hooked

    #DisabilityInfluencers- Preetha Thonnakkal uses social media to raise awareness about the disabled community

    Technology

    GenElek's robotic exoskeletons give disabled people a chance to walk