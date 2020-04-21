Headlines April 21, 2020
Covid-19 lockdown: What is allowed from today
Select industries and economic activity are being allowed in parts of India least affected by COVID-19. This is aimed at creating jobs for migrants and reducing the problems of those affected by the lockdown.
The Union Home Ministry has banned e-commerce companies from supplying non-essential goods like mobile phones, laptops, television sets and refrigerators. This had been allowed last week.
What’s Allowed
Reserve Bank of India, banks, ATMs, capital and debt markets as notified by SEBI and insurance companies.
What’s Not Allowed
- Travel by air, rail and road
- Supply of non-essential goods by e-commerce companies.
- Educational and training institutions
- Industrial and commercial activities
- Hospitality services
- Cinema halls, theatres
- Shopping complexes
- Social, political and other events
- Religious places, congregations
- Inter-state movement of stranded labourers
