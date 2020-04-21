Covid-19 lockdown: What is allowed from today

Select industries and economic activity are being allowed in parts of India least affected by COVID-19. This is aimed at creating jobs for migrants and reducing the problems of those affected by the lockdown.

The Union Home Ministry has banned e-commerce companies from supplying non-essential goods like mobile phones, laptops, television sets and refrigerators. This had been allowed last week.

What’s Allowed

Reserve Bank of India, banks, ATMs, capital and debt markets as notified by SEBI and insurance companies. MNREGA works with strict social distancing and use of face masks. Public utilities like water, sanitation, waste management and power. Loading and unloading of goods/cargo, both inter- and intra-state by rail, air, sea and road. Online teaching and distance learning Supply of essential goods at local grocery stores and e-commerce retailers. Commercial and private establishments. Coconut, spice bamboo, areca nut and cocoa plantations Forest produce by scheduled tribes Construction activities in rural areas and where no additional workers are needed. Private vehicles for emergency services, procuring essential commodities. Central, state governments, local bodies to remain open.

What’s Not Allowed

Travel by air, rail and road

Supply of non-essential goods by e-commerce companies.

Educational and training institutions

Industrial and commercial activities

Hospitality services

Cinema halls, theatres

Shopping complexes

Social, political and other events

Religious places, congregations

Inter-state movement of stranded labourers

