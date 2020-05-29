COVID-19 may not go away with a vaccine, say experts

The entire world is battling against deadly COVID-19. The novel Coronavirus has killed lakhs of people from across the globe. Millions have been tested positive for the virus. In fact, the situation has become a global emergency. COVID-19 is indeed the most dreaded and scariest viruses that has gripped mankind in centuries. The world is awaiting and looking forward for a vaccine to treat the virus. But according to experts, the virus is less likely to go even with a vaccine. That means, Coronavirus is here to stay for decades.

NDTV reports that Sarah Cobey, epidemiologist and evolutionary biologist at the University of Chicago asked, “This virus is here to stay. The question is, how do we live with it safely?”

Meanwhile, many countries are working on creating vaccine to kill the virus. Indian government has stated that it will take at least a year to create a vaccine for Coronavirus.

Most of the nations had declared for a lockdown to control spread of the virus. But clearly, that is not a feasible solution which can stay for long. Economies of all the countries are going through their biggest lows. People are desperate to go back to their normal lives to which experts warn of many repercussions. Social distancing, washing hands thoroughly with hand wash and then sanitizers are the only ways to stay strong in the battle against the virus.

Coronavirus is believed to have originated from the wet market in Wuhan. Animals, especially from wild, are brutally and mercilessly killed in the market. Some people even eat them alive! Many experts pointed out the virus is likely to have originated from bats. There are also reports that Coronavirus leaked from a lab at Wuhan, but there has been no official statements to conclude this.

USA, Spain, Europe, Brazil and Italy are some of the worst affected nations.