COVID-19 positive doctor donates plasma after recovery, issues appeal

A doctor at Lucknow’s prestigious King George’s Medical University (KGMU) has donated his blood for plasma therapy on other critically ill COVID_19 patients. Dr Tauseef Khan , who recently recovered from COVID-19, has appealed to other patients who have recovered to come forward and help.

KGMU has a dedicated COVID-19 hospital and a testing laboratory. Dr Khan was the first doctor in Uttar Pradesh to get COVID-19 after he came into contact with a patient who had been admitted. He too underwent treatment and has recovered fully.

In a video released by the university, Dr Khan has made an appeal to the public.

I was in isolation for 21 days and then, my test returned negative. I then went for a further 14 days’ home quarantine and I am fully cured now. I have come to the KGMU for plasma donation. I would request all cured patients to come forward and help with plasma donation. Through plasma donation, we can help such patients whose condition is critical. It is an easy procedure and there is no risk. – Dr Tauseef Khan, Resident Doctor, King George’s Medical University

Plasma therapy trials are going on in Delhi, and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said they are seeing encouraging results.

One of the most discussed methods of treatment of COVID-19 is plasma therapy. This involves the transfusion of plasma from a recovering patient to a critical patient. The blood of a recovering patient is rich in antibodies produced by the body to fight the virus, which are expected to help the critical patient recover.

“It is a proud moment for the university. Not only the doctor but another cured patient has donated blood for fighting COVID-19 ,” said Professor MLB Bhatt, Vice Chancellor, KGMU.

