COVID-19 situation worsening worldwide, says WHO

Flag of WHO with the logo of WHO (World Health Organization))

The number of deaths from COVID-19 across the globe is now over 4 lakh people and over 40 lakh has been affected. The numbers are rising. The World Health Organization (WHO) said that the situation of the pandemic is worsening across the globe. On Monday, WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus spoke about this through a virtual conference in Geneva. He said that WHO has got its highest tally in a day and the maximum cases have come from USA.

Meanwhile, USA and Brazil remains to be the worst affected countries in the world. The number of cases in Italy and Europe are decreasing which is good news. India is amongst the top five countries with the virus infection. Lockdowns are being eased down in many countries due to which the infection is likely to spread.

Ghebreyesus condemned the murder of American-black man George Floyd and said that WHO is against discrimination and racism. But protestors in the USA must be careful, especially with COVID-19 cases rising across the country.

In India, the lockdown has been extended to 30 June, but eased down in non-containment zones. Malls, restaurants and places of worship are now open. Experts have warned that by July end, there will be a spike in number of COVID-19 cases across the country.

COVID-19 or novel Coronavirus originated from the wet market at Wuhan in China where animals are eaten alive.

