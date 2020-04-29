COVID-19 vaccine likely by September says Indian firm

A vaccine for COVID-19 coronavirus may be available in the market as early as the end of September this year. This was said to a top TV channel by the head of the world’s largest vaccine maker. The cost is likely to be around he said, would be roughly around ₹ 1,000.

Speaking to NDTV, Adar Poonawalla, Chief, Serum Institute of India said, “That’s what we hope to do by the end of May- we hope to start producing this vaccine so that by the time the trials get over in September, we could have a product that we can give to the Indian people and the world and not have to wait another 6 months after that to manufacture the vaccine”.

The Pune-based Serum Institute of India is working with scientists in the United Kingdom and the United States to manufacture the vaccine. Most scientists have said a vaccine is not expected in the market before two years or a minimum of 18 months. Mr Poonawalla said they were also expecting a longer incubation period till they tied up with scientists at the Oxford University.

The human trial of this vaccine, which is among more than 100 being developed in the world, started on 23 April. Clinical trials of seven others are also being held.

Besides Oxford, the institute also has a tie up with US firm Codagenix, which, he said, is using a live attenuated virus to develop its vaccine and is conducting animal trials with it. “It is a couple of months behind Oxford,” he added.