Covid cases in India close to 80 lakh

coronavirus

India’s daily cases of Covid increased by nearly 44,000 in the last 24 hours. This takes the country’s coronavirus tally close to the 80 lakh mark, according to figures shared by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday.

The country has recorded a total of 79,90,322 cases of coronavirus till now. The overall deaths due to the virus are now close to 1.2 lakh. 508 people died in 24 hours.

Over 21 lakh people have successfully fought off the disease.

The pandemic in India is showing a declining trend, except for a few states which have reported a rise in cases during the festivals, said the government. These are Kerala, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Delhi.

Together, these five states account for 53% of all new cases. Some of these states are seeing a record hike. States like Maharashtra and Kerala reported about 5,500 new cases each.

Chhattisgarh has accounted for 60% of all Covid deaths in the last 24 hours followed by Maharashtra, West Bengal, Delhi, Karnataka and Chhattisgarh.

