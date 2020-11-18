Covid cases in India drop to record low

Good news on the Covid front in India. India has recorded 29,163 new cases of the coronavirus disease. The number now stands at 88,74,290, according to Union health ministry data.

The number of active cases remains below the five lakh-mark and the number of patients discharged has reached 82,90,370.

The country recorded 449 new deaths due to Covid. This has pushed the death toll to 1,30,519. The number of daily cases has been falling for six consecutive weeks.

The Centre has formed multi-disciplinary teams to visit all private hospitals in Delhi to check the status of compliance of various directions issued by Union Health Ministry for testing and treating patients.

The teams have been asked to start their visit immediately and submit reports within two days along with specific details. The Centre has devised a strategy to check the spread of the disease in the national capital.