COVID cases in India over 9 lakh, deaths over 24,000

Earlier last week, India was ranked as the third nation with most COVID-19 cases after USA and Brazil. One of the most populated countries in the world, India has not yet been able to control spread of the COVID-19 virus in spite of multiple lockdowns. On Tuesday, India recorded 29,429 cases in 24 hours making it the highest one-day spike. The cases have now surged to over 9 lakh in the country. Death toll has risen to over 24,300 with over 582 dying in 24 hours.

Though Brazil had a high number of COVID-19 cases, their numbers have reduced since last Friday. The seven states affected badly by COVID-19 are Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Delhi. Over the past few days, there has been a worrying spike in cases in states like Kerala and Goa which had earlier managed to control the number of cases. Experts had pointed out that the coming months are crucial as there will be a spike in number of COVID-19 cases in most parts of the country.

COVID-19, also known as novel Coronavirus originated from the wet market at Wuhan in China which is the world’s most populated country. But they managed to control the virus and revive their economy.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) stated that COVID-19 is going to stay for longer. A few countries have claimed vaccines for treating the virus, but nothing has been introduced yet.