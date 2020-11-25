Covid in Delhi – Kejriwal seeks PM’s intervention

A virtual meeting was held by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the coronavirus situation in the country. At the meeting, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claimed that cases in Delhi were falling. The other chief ministers present were from the states of Maharashtra, Kerala, West Bengal, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, and Haryana.

“Delhi saw a peak of 8,600 cases on November 10 during the third wave. Since then cases and positivity rate have been on a steady decline. We hope this trend continues,” said Mr Kejriwal. He said the rise in cases was due to pollution ad asked the PM to step in and get rid of the annual pollution rise caused by stubble burning in neighbouring states.

Till the third wave lasts, Mr Kejriwal said that an additional 1,000 ICU beds should be reserved for coronavirus patients in central government hospitals.The Centre has already assured it would ready 750 ICU beds in the DRDO Hospital, which is being manned by doctors from the armed forces.

Delhi has added more than one lakh cases since 1 November. Delhi has a total of 5.3 lakh coronavirus cases with 8,5deaths.