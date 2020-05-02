Covid lockdown Phase 3 – What’s allowed, what’s not

India will remain under lockdown till 17 May making this a second extension to the full lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 25 March. A number of restrictions have been lifted in the third phase.

Here is what’s allowed in the third phase of the lockdown:

Standalone shops, neighborhood shops and shops in residential areas can remain open, no distinction between essential and non-essential.

Most commercial and private offices can open with up to 33% staff, with the rest working from home.

All government offices shall function with senior officers of the level of deputy secretary and above at full strength. Remaining staff staff can attend at 33%.

Out-Patient Departments (OPDs) and medical clinics shall be permitted with social distancing norms and other safety precautions. This is not allowed within containment zones, which are areas with a number of cases within the Red Zones. Red Zones are areas with big clusters of infections.

Manufacturing units of essential goods including pharmaceuticals can operate.

Liquor shops will be allowed in green and orange zones. Some state governments may choose to keep it closed. Minimum of six-feet of physical distancing must be maintained and there should not be more than five people at one time at a shop.

People and vehicles are allowed only for permitted activities with a maximum of two passengers in four-wheeler vehicles.

Travel by planes and trains remains banned. Inter-state movement by road will not be allowed.

Schools and colleges will remain closed. So will malls, restaurants, gyms, barber shops and salons.

No religious or political gatherings are allowed.

Nobody is allowed to move around between 7 pm and 7 am.

Senior citizens above the age of 65 must remain at home at all times and in all areas.