Covid restrictions in Mumbai extended

Mumbai has extended the ban on large gatherings until 30 September due to Covid. But there will not be any new restrictions in Mumbai for now, said Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray.

“NO need to PANIC. The order issued under section 144 CrPC is only an extension of the previous order issued on 31st August. No new restrictions have been imposed by @MumbaiPolice. Please share and don’t panic. #Section144 #Mumbai,” Mr Thackeray tweeted.

The restrictions in Mumbai under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure have been in place in the city since the lockdown began in March. They were extended as per the 31 August guidelines about easing of lockdown issued by the Maharashtra government, and no new restrictions have been imposed.

“The order issued under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure is a mere extension of our previous order (issued on 31st August) and no new-fresh restrictions have been imposed,” said Param Bir Singh, Mumbai Police Commissioner.

Social distancing (minimum six feet between two people) must be followed in public places, the orders said.

All movements of one or more persons in the area designated as Containment Zone by municipal authorities is prohibited, except for essential activities, supply of essential goods and medical emergencies say the orders.

All movements of one or more persons in the city is prohibited, except for medical emergencies and emergency duties, government-semi government agencies and their officials on duty.

Establishments providing essential services like food, vegetables, groceries, hospitals, medical shops, pathology laboratories and medical-nursing colleges, telephone-Internet services, electricity, petroleum, oil and energy related entities are exempted.

Banks, stock exchange, clearing corporations, depositories, stock brokers and SEBI registered participants operating through these institutions are exempted.

So are IT, IT-enabled services, media, ports, services providing home delivery of foods, groceries and essential commodities, and e-Commerce activities.

