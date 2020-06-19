Centre for skilling & rehab of disabled people launched in Ranchi

A one-stop centre called Composite Regional Centre for Skill Development, Rehabilitation and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (CRC-Ranchi) has been launched in Ranchi by the Union Ministry os Social Justice and Empowerment. This is the first such centre in the state.

Now people with disabilities living in the state of Jharkhand and adjoining areas do not have to travel far for access to skilling and rehabilitation facilities. A Composite Regional Centre for Skill Development, Rehabilitation and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, a centrally sponsored project of the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment (MSJE) has been launched in Ranchi.

First such centre in Ranchi

The CRC in Ranchi is the 21st in India and the first in this state. The centre was launched online from Delhi by Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Thawar Chand Gehlot.

The idea is to provide a one-stop centre for persons with disability for almost all their needs, ranging from rehabilitation, to timely intervention to skilling. The state government has currently given 2.5 acre land for setting up this facility and we expect to get more land for our future expansion in coming months. – Thawar Chand Gehlot, Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment

The CRC Ranchi will function under the Swami Vivekanand National Institute of Rehabilitation Training and Research in Cuttack, Odisha for the present. ““They will run and operate this centre for the people of Jharkhand while the union government will take care of all its financial requirements”, said Shakuntala G Gamlin, Secretary, MSJE. “To begin with, we have sanctioned 19 posts on contractual basis across different departments which will be functional here”.

Comprehensive services offered

CRC Ranchi will offer rehabilitation services like physical medicine, physiotherapy, occupational therapy, audiology and speech therapy, psychology, prosthetics and orthotics, special education, early intervention and treatment to persons with disabilities. The centre is located inside the Namkum Block Office in Khijri, Ranchi.

“The centre will also implement various schemes for the empowerment of persons with disabilities including skill development programme,” added Ms Gamlin.

At the launch, around 40 wheelchairs, 80 tricycles, 64 crutches, 40 smart phones, two sewing machines, and two mobile repairing kits were also distributed to disabled people.