Crisis in Congress-led Rajasthan government averted

The crisis facing the Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot government has been averted. Facing a revolt from his deputy Sachin Pilot, Gehlot today hit back with a show of strength in which he managed to get the support of nearly 100 Congress MLAs.

Pilot has said he will not join the BJP but his claim of having the support of 30 MLAs did not bear out. Only 10 MLAs were with him.

Meanwhile the Congress leadership is trying to address the internal issues in the Rajasthan government. It has asked Pilot to speak to the senior leadership to resolve grievances. The Congress government is steady for now but that might change if the opposition BJP decides to interfere and work with Pilot to persuade more MLAs to exit the Congress.

Congress party interim president Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul have not met with Pilot but have been in touch with him and are hoping to resolve the differences.

The tension between Pilot and Gehlot flared up after Gehlot ordered that Pilot be summoned by the Rajasthan police, to answer questions about alleged attempts by the BJP to buy Congress MLAs to bring down the Congress government in Rajasthan. This was seen as an attempt to humiliate and harass Pilot.

The Congress has 107 seats in the 200-strong Rajasthan Assembly and has the support of 10 Independent candidates. Five MLAS from other parties also support Gehlot who has claimed that the BJP is offering crores of rupees to MLAs to switch sides. The BJP, which has 73 MLAs, needs the support of another 35 to take power in Rajasthan.