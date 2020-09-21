  • Crucial farm bills cleared in Parliament despite protests

Crucial farm bills cleared in Parliament despite protests

Front view of Parliament

Two of the government’s three major farm bills were passed in Rajya Sabha on Sunday amid a huge uproar and protests by the opposition. The opposition parties said that the procedure took place in violation of all rules. It called it a “murder of democracy”.

The heated debate ended in chaos as opposition members rushed to the Well of the House, tore up the rule book and tried to snatch off the Deputy Chairman’s microphone.

The opposition, which lacked the numbers to block the bills, had demanded that the bills be sent to a select committee for further discussion.

The trouble started as the Speaker said the opposition resolution was cancelled and moved to pass the bills by voice vote.

Insisting that the rules were not being followed, Trinamool Congress leader Derek O’ Brien tore up the rule book from the Speaker’s table. The Chair’s mike was also dismantled.

“This is a brutal murder of the Parliamentary democratic system,” said O’Brien. “Mahabharat has broken out inside parliament,” said Ghulam Nabi Azad of the Congress.

The government had earlier said the bills are “historic” and will bring a change in the lives of the farmers.

