Curfew in Meghalaya after CAA protests

Students protests

Shillong is one of the main place where many protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was held. A meeting was recently held against the CAA to demand Inner Line Permit (ILP) in Meghalaya. The meeting was organised by Khasi Students’ Union. Two people, including one member of the union died in the protests. A curfew has been introduced in certain areas of Shillong after the incident.

Curfew in Shillong. Mobile internet snapped. Congratulations yet again to the versatile geniuses running the country. It will be fortunate to survive their ineptitude”, tweeted media personality Samrat X.

Mobile internet has been cut off for the next 48 hours in the area. Over six people were injured in the attack. The police have been asked to be on high alert after these incidents happened. An angry mob destroyed vehicles and incidents of violence was reported in many parts of Shillong.

Chief Minister Conrad Sagma called for a high level meeting after the protests intensified in areas. “Curfew has been imposed in Shillong agglomeration and adjoining areas and internet services have been suspended in the six districts of the Eastern Range as a precautionary measure”, tweeted Meghalaya police.

