Kerala event ‘Curios-the-Carnival’ celebrates the power of inclusion

‘Curios-the carnival’ was a three day inclusive event held at Kozhikode by the Institute of Palliative Medicine. Thousands of people attended the event. Wheelchair users participated in shows and also sold their exclusive hand-made products. The event that was held on 10, 11 and 12 January was a grand success.

‘Curios- the Carnival’ is an inclusive event that brought together people for a spectacular cultural show in the city. The second edition of ‘Curios’ took place at Kozhikode in Kerala over last weekend. The event that was organized by the Institute of Palliative Medicine (IPM) in Kozhikode, was first-of-its-kind event in India. Over 40,000 people visited the IPM venue for the three day event that happened on 10, 11 and 12 January. The thrilled organizers are all set to host a bigger and better version of ‘Curios’ soon.

IPM is a center that reaches out to disabled people and cancer patients. One of Asia’s biggest palliative centers, IPM has empowered thousands of wheelchair users and cancer survivors. The members at IPM believes in rehabilitation through love and care.

A get-together of people with disabilities

‘Curios’ is a platform mainly for wheelchair users to come together and showcase their works, sell products and even participate in cultural events. By selling their own hand-made products, they are able to earn an income and also boost their self-confidence. The funds from the carnival are used for rehabilitation purposes of members of IPM.

This year, almost 150 wheelchair users took part from different parts of Kerala. They visited from nearby cities like Kannur, Malappuram and Wayanad.

Bavish Bal, one of the coordinators of ‘Curios’ says that the event was a grand success.

We had a huge turnout of participants on wheelchairs and audience as well. The three day event was truly a festival to cherish. ‘Curios’ was also an opportunity for many wheelchair users to come out of their homes and interact with the outside world. They made products and showcased it at the event. We are definitely looking out for the third edition of ‘Curios’. People are asking us to conduct it for at least five days next time- Bavish Bal, Coordinator.

‘Curios- the carnival’ has been spearheaded by IPM Director Dr Anwar and main coordinator of the event Prakash Mathew.



An inclusive event

What made ‘Curios’ even more special was it inclusivity. Over 560 students from various colleges in Kerala turned up as volunteers for the event. They interacted with wheelchair users, shared their stories with each other, participated in an inclusive fashion show and bonded over food and music.

‘Curios’ was undoubtedly one of the biggest festivals that Kozhikode city has witnessed. Kozhikode, which is renowned for its hospitality, was the ideal location to host this inclusive event.

Jomy Joseph, who lives in Nilambur, is a wheelchair user who had attended the event. “This is my first time at ‘Curios’. I couldn’t attend all the three days and I think I really missed that. The carnival was a visual treat and one-of-its-kind inclusive event. The hundreds of college students who attended the event gave us wheelchair users a lot of positivity. In fact, wheelchair users felt wanted and important at this event. There were over 80 stalls across the venue. There was a personal story-telling session of wheelchair users. I felt that was great because the society, especially youngsters, must know where we come from”, says Jomy.

