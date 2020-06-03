Custom fitted wheelchair NeoFly promises to change the lives of physically disabled people in India

Compact and sturdy, NeoFly, the personalised wheelchair launched by start-up NeoMotion promises to change the way people with physical disabilities and the elderly move around. Find out how!

No more one size fits all. Say hello to NeoFly, the customised wheelchair designed by NeoMotion. This Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT-M) incubated start-up’s mission statement is to create life transformative products for physically disabled people and the elderly. NeoMotion aims to change the way disability is perceived in India with user centric design as its mantra.

NeoFly is custom fitted to the body and helps promote right posture, good health, independence and style. Smaller than a regular wheelchair, it is adjustable to fit every user. As against a conventional wheelchair that moves 1 to 1.5 metres with a single push, NeoFly covers at least three times more distance.

What NeoFly offers

What’s more NeoFly comes with a motor-powered clip-on device called NeoBolt. This converts the wheelchair into a safe, roadworthy vehicle. With the NeoBolt, users can travel up to 30 km in a single charge. The clip-on function of the NeoBolt also enables the user to attach and reattach the device easily with no outside help.

Available at a starting price of ₹ 35,000 plus tax, the NeoFly can be shipped anywhere in India. This includes after sales service and spares.

Vaidyanathan Sngaraman, Co-founder, The Ganga Foundation, who is a wheelchair user, calls NeoFly a world class product. “The wheelchair is the best I have used in 28 years and the clip-on device converts it seamlessly into an outdoor scooter. Similar quality products from abroad are about six times more expensive and NeoMotion’s products will help unleash the full potential of wheelchair users in India”.

Customised for every user

NeoFly was fine-tuned by the Team NeoMotion team over a period of over three years. Among its earliest users is Shaurya Vidheshi, an HCL Technologies employee. A spinal cord injury patient, he decided to check out NeoFly in 2018 when his older Ottobock wheelchair gave way.

“The NeoMotion team came to my home in Greater Noida and took the measurements of the old wheelchair to figure out the size and height that suited me. They later brought the customised wheelchair home and adjusted it to my needs”. While he is happy with the NeoFly’s overall performance, he finds the older version heavier than the Ottobock. “It becomes hard for the guards in my office to carry me in my wheelchair”, says Shaurya.

It is feedback like this that Team NeoMotion used to fine tune the NeoFly. Shaurya plans to exchange his old model for the new one once the lockdown is lifted. The newer model is lighter, and the compact size makes it easy to manoeuvre even in narrow, accessible places. Also, unlike conventional wheelchairs which can cause back pain with prolonged usage, this promises to be comfortable.

NeoFly comes with cushion to enhance skin care, stability, ease of transfer. The design is stylish and rugged, offering a smooth, safe ride on any terrain. – Team NeoMotion

Shishir Bhatnagar, a nautical consultant based in Gurugram, loves that NeoFLy is custom fitted to the user.

“This is the norm with American and European chairs, and it’s a welcome trend to see in India. Keeping the cost reasonable and providing quality and performance like imported wheelchairs will be a big challenge for NeoMotion, but I glad someone made a start”.

