Cyclone Amphan to hit West Bengal, Odisha soon

satellite image of cyclone amphan

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted that ‘Cylone Amphan’ will hit the coast of West Bengal and Odisha by Wednesday. ‘Cyclone Amphan’ intensified into a cyclonic storm by Monday and is reportedly moving at a speed of 200 kms/hour. The cyclone is most likely to lose its strength as it approaches the coast. ‘Amphan’ which is a super cyclone is most likely to create widespread damage in West Bengal and Odisha. Experts have asked people to be on the vigil.

Coastal areas of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh also received heavy rainfall on Monday as part of the onset of ‘Cyclone Amphan’.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting with officials to discuss and review the cyclone. Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) were part of the meeting. 17 NDRF teams have been put on duty in both the states to ensure that evacuation and rescue operations are conducted without fail. Over 11 lakh people have been moved to shelter camps.

Amidst the Coronavirus crisis, ‘Cyclone Amphan’ is going to be a huge challenge to West Bengal which is one of the worst affected states from the virus.

Support us to make NewzHook Sustainable – Make a Contribution Today

We need your continued support to enable us work towards Changing Attitudes towards Disability. Help us in our attempt to share the voices of people with disabilities that enable them to participate in the society on an equal footing!

Contribute to Newz Hook

Want to feature your inspiring story or share an event with the disabled community? Write to:

Related News

donald trump and PM MOdi

Headlines

US to send 200 mobile ventilators to India

Blue-coloured flag of United Nations

Headlines

Pandemic could trigger major mental health crisis: UN

Image of an overturned truck on the road

Headlines

24 migrants killed after truck collide in UP

Headlines

Cyclone Amphan intensifies, disaster response team on alert

Newz Hook - Accessible News

Download App Now!

Videos

View More

Get-hooked

Understanding Dyslexia

Get-hooked

Understanding Bipolar Disorder

Get-hooked

Understanding Spinal Cord Injury- SCI

Accessibility

Ex-IIM prof Dr Anita Sharma is teaching people with disabilities how to drive