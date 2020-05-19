Cyclone Amphan to hit West Bengal, Odisha soon

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted that ‘Cylone Amphan’ will hit the coast of West Bengal and Odisha by Wednesday. ‘Cyclone Amphan’ intensified into a cyclonic storm by Monday and is reportedly moving at a speed of 200 kms/hour. The cyclone is most likely to lose its strength as it approaches the coast. ‘Amphan’ which is a super cyclone is most likely to create widespread damage in West Bengal and Odisha. Experts have asked people to be on the vigil.

Coastal areas of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh also received heavy rainfall on Monday as part of the onset of ‘Cyclone Amphan’.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting with officials to discuss and review the cyclone. Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) were part of the meeting. 17 NDRF teams have been put on duty in both the states to ensure that evacuation and rescue operations are conducted without fail. Over 11 lakh people have been moved to shelter camps.

Amidst the Coronavirus crisis, ‘Cyclone Amphan’ is going to be a huge challenge to West Bengal which is one of the worst affected states from the virus.