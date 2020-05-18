Cyclone Amphan intensifies, disaster response team on alert

According to reports from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), ‘Cyclone Amphan’ is approaching the coasts of Odisha and West Bengal. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed over 17 teams in both the states to ensure that relief work, if needed, is done without delay. Each team consists of 45 officials. All the concerned officials, along with the weather department is closely monitoring the situation. They have been holding awareness sessions and other preparatory measures to handle the cyclone.

IMD had stated that ‘Cyclone Amphan’ is developing into a cyclonic storm in the Bay of Bengal. This can likely cause severe cyclonic storms in parts of West Bengal and Odisha. Chances are high that the cyclone will move to Bangladesh.

Many parts of the country has been receiving rainfall since the past three days. ‘Cyclone Amphan’ is likely to cause heavy rain and winds in West Bengal and Odisha. Officials have asked people to be on the vigil and stay indoors.