Cyclone Nisarga has minimal impact in Mumbai

Many trees were uprooted and electricity lines came down leaving many homes without electricity in Maharashtra’s Raigad district, close to Alibag, where Cyclone Nisarga made landfall on Wednesday. However, Mumbai city was affected very little. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) will assess the damage once the wind intensity reduces.

One death was reported, that of a 53-year-old man in Alibag.

With the upper part of the cyclone passing over Alibag and reaching Panvel, Mumbai experienced wind speeds of 75kmph. Seven coastal districts of Maharashtra were put on red alert by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

The cyclone was about 500km in size when it was in the ocean and its wind speed ranged from 110 to 120 kmph.

Two teams from Alibag were sent to landfall sites—both located at respective police stations of Revdanda and Murud for disaster operations.The last severe cyclonic storm to hit close to Mumbai was in 1961. Movements in Mumbai have been restricted in public places like beaches, parks and promenades along the coastline till Thursday afternoon. The Banda-Worli sea link in the city has been closed for traffic and rescue teams are on standy near coasts.

