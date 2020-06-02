‘Cyclone Nisarga’ likely to hit Maharashtra, Gujarat on 3 June

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that ‘Cyclone Nisarga’ that originated in the Arabian Sea is likely to hit parts of Maharashtra and Gujarat by 3 June. It is also expected to hit close to the coast of Mumbai which is one of the biggest cities in the world. NDRF has deployed nine teams in Maharashtra as the cyclone is approaching closer. Both the states have been put on a pre-cyclone alert and most parts of the states are likely to receive heavy rainfall on Wednesday and Thursday.

The winds are expected to hit the coasts at strength of 105-125 km/ph. Fishermen of other states including Kerala, Karnataka and Goa coasts have also been asked not to go to the sea for next 48 hours as the cyclone is nearing the coast. Experts also point out that chances of the cyclone intensifying is high because temperatures at sea surface has crossed 30 to 33 Degree Celsius.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackery held a press conference and asked people to be on the vigil since cyclone will hit the state.

Over 98 people had died in ‘Cyclone Amphan’ that hit West Bengal last week. Evacuating people living in coastal areas is going to be a challenging task for the both Maharashtra and Gujarat state governments as these two states are worst affected by COVID-19 virus. The number of cases are rising at a rapid rate here.

