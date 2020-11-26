Cyclone Nivar causes heavy rain in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry

As predicted by the IMD, Cyclone Nivar entered coasts of Tamil Nadu by late Wednesday. It brought with it severe winds and rainfall too. The winds that were between 120 to 130 km per hour and gusts of up to 145 km per hour started process of landfall between Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Wednesday night. This is one of the most severe cyclones and more than one lakh people have been evacuated. A public holiday has been declared till Thursday with metro services and airports being shut down.

“Very severe cyclonic Storm #Nivar weakens into a severe cyclonic storm. Centre of #NivarCyclone lies over land. Crossed coast near Puducherry during 11:30 pm of 25th November to 2:30 am of 26th November”, tweeted IMD.

The Indian navy had earlier put its warships, helicopters, aircraft and disaster relief teams on standby. Rescue teams were also deployed. IMD pointed out that the cyclone is weakening as it moves further.

South costs of Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema are under alert till Thursday evening. Parts of Karnataka also received light showers on Wednesday night.

