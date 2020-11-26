Cyclone Nivar – How to stay safe

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has shared guidelines suggesting ways that people cans tay safe during Cyclone Nivar which is affecting Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts. This is as severe cyclone with a wind speed of 120 to 130 km.

here are the tips shared by the authorities to stay during the cyclone.

Ignore rumours. Stay calm, do not panic.

Keep your mobile phones charged to ensure connectivity. Use SMS.

Listen to the radio, watch TV, read newspapers for weather updates.

Keep your documents and valuables in waterproof containers.

Prepare an emergency kit with essential items for safety and survival

Untie animals to ensure their safety.

Keep a battery-operated torch with enough dry cells.

Anchor removable objects that may fly with strong winds like a dustbin.

Stock up on plenty of non-perishable food that can be used in an emergency.

Here are the safety measures to follow during and after cyclone:



How to stay Indoors

Switch off electrical mains and gas supply.

Keep your doors and windows shut.

If your house feels unsafe, leave early before the onset of a cyclone.

Drink boiled or chlorinated water.

Rely only on official warnings.

How to stay safe outdoors

Do not enter damaged buildings.

Watch out for broken electric pole, wires and other sharp objects.

Seek a safe shelter as soon as possible.

Some measures to follow after a cylcone after the cyclone:

If you are at a shelter, remain there until informed that you can return home safely.

You must get inoculated against diseases immediately.

Avoid loose, dangling wires from lamp posts.

If you have to drive, do it carefully.

Clear debris from your premises immediately.

