Cyclone Nivar to hit Tamil Nadu, Puducherry today

As Cyclone Nivar heads to coast of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, state governments are bracing up for severe cyclonic storms and heavy rains. According to reports, ‘severe cyclonic storms’ are expected by Wednesday evening between Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu and Karaikal in Puducherry.

“Spoke to Tamil Nadu CM Shri @EPSTamilNadu and Puducherry CM Shri @VNarayanasami regarding the situation in the wake of Cyclone Nivar. Assured all possible support from the Centre. I pray for the safety and well-being of those living in the affected areas”, tweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Indian navy said that they are closely monitoring the situation. Navy ships and boats have been kept in standby for rescue operations.

Winds of 145 km per hour are likely to hit the coasts as a public holiday has been declared in both state and union territory. Most of the shops, except for essential ones will remain closed. Large gatherings have been banned on 25 November until the cyclone ends and the situation is under control. People have been asked to take all safety precautions and most importantly stay inside their homes. Evacuation of people living in coastal areas were done.

More than 1200 NDRF personals have been deployed and additional 20 teams will work in parts of Andhra Pradesh and Kerala too. The power and communication lines are also expected to be damaged due to intense winds.