People with disabilities shine their brightest light at the GivingTuesday India Generosity Run

The India Generosity Run marked the start of the Giving Tuesday celebrations around the country. Hundreds of people with disabilities took part in the run on the first day and the aim is to collectively cover 79,000 kms.

The GivingTuesday week has kicked off with some incredible energy and positive vibes evident all around. Marking the start of this annual philanthropy event was the India Generosity Run, a citizens’ run that collectively aims to cover 79,000 kms for freedom from poverty, the distance that Mahatma Gandhi walked for India’s freedom.

People with disabilities and disabled people’s organisations are a big part of the festival of giving this year. Members of Amar Seva Sangam (ASSA), the prominent NGO in Tamil Nadu, took part in different parts of Tirunelveli district. Some were in wheelchairs while many others ran with crutches.

Festival ends 8 October

“Hundreds of Persons with Disabilities in batches of five from various locations in the district will wheel and crutch for one kilometer each during the next 10 days”, said S Sankara Raman, Secretary, ASSA. “This is to showcase of our inclusion and full participation in the society and a show of solidarity with the people of the country in fight against Covid-19”.

Funds raised by ASSA during this run will go towards its activities in the field of disability management. “In all, 2,500 people will be running”, adds Mr Raman. “The message that we are sending out is that ‘We can also do it’.

GivingTuesday is celebrated in over 70 countries on the Tuesday following Thanksgiving. In India, it is celebrated from 2-8 October. It gives an opportunity to people to direct their kindness where it is most needed, regardless of time and physical boundaries.

GivingTuesday is about helping people realise that they have the capacity to impact a life with their goodness, regardless how much or how little they have. We are delighted to present the fourth edition of the global movement in India to connect millions of Indian with virtual opportunities to express their generosity. – Pushpa Aman Singh, CEO, GuideStar India & Global Leader, GivingTuesday India

GivingTuesday is celebrated worldwide

Many non-disabled people have come forward run in support of organisations working in the disability space. In Hing Kong, 15 people ran to raise funds to support Help The Blind Foundation, an NGO that works for the empowerment of people with vision impairments.

Back in Bengaluru, India, Pramit Pratim Ghosh, a 31 year old, executive in a private company, is running for Suryoday Trust, an organisation that works to support children with disabilities.

“My aim is to run for 30 minutes a day and this will hopefully add up to a good number of kilometres”. Suryoday Trust is based in Maharashtra and Pramit’s company supports the organisation as part of its CSR. “I believe in the work they are doing and feel it’s very important”.

