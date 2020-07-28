Dancer-model Swaroop Janardhanan says losing a limb led to a new start in life

Swaroop Janardhanan, 29 years old, lost his left leg after an accident on 8 February this year. Swaroop who is a dancer and model, is determined to make the fullest out of life. In ‘My Take’ this week, Swaroop talks about how he overcame a disability with grit, determination and confidence.

Just like any 29-year-old, I was living life to the fullest. It mainly revolved around music, dance, body-building and of course, my full-time job as a manager at the Kudumbasree Bazar. Life was smooth, but things changed on the fateful day of 8 February this year. I met with a bike accident after which I had to amputate my left leg. Knowing that and accepting it took a lot of time. The fact that my life will change forever.

When life took a different turn

I was born and brought up in Wayanad, a small town in Kerala. Later, I moved to Kochi to pursue my post-graduation in MBA. That is when I developed an interest towards movies and modelling. I started working on it. Dance was something close to my heart since childhood. Kochi gave me some great platforms to experiment with my skills.

During that time, I also got a chance to join the dance troupe of actor Rahul Madhav. It was a great opportunity. All my dreams were coming true. I got a job at the Kudumbasree Bazar back in my hometown in Wayanad, so I returned back home.

On 8 February, I opened my office as usual and was riding back home to complete some chores. A car drove right onto my bike. I lost my consciousness and when I opened my eyes, I remember the excruciating pain.

“I had lost at least four liters of blood. I could feel my bones piercing through my flesh. That was the day I cried the most in my life. The pain is still fresh in my memory”.

Apparently, the driver who hit me told that he had an emergency. Then he said he was on a call while driving. Later he changed his statement and said he was rushing to visit someone at the hospital. But I clearly know that he was speeding because I saw him losing control and coming right onto me!

Tough days ahead

Those were the days when I realized that there were no good hospitals at Wayanad. So I was taken to Kozhikode with the hope of getting better treatment. The real tragedy began from the hospital there.

I spent many days in the ventilator and doctors who treated me told my family that that I’am going to get better. Meanwhile, my leg was getting infected and I could see the fungus and bacteria developing right in front of my eyes! When we asked, the doctors said it was healing.

I was shifted to a hospital in Coimbatore and the doctors there were shocked to see my leg. “That is when they told me that I will have to amputate my leg because the infection has spread beyond control. If timely treatment was provided, things would have been different. Even today, I feel disheartened that I lost my left limb due to the negligence of so called medical professionals”.

My doctor told that there are many amputees who live normal lives, does extraordinary things. All that helped me to come out of my depression and shock.

Getting back to life, stronger

I slowly started walking with crutches. Then I started dancing slowly with my walker. I plan to use an artificial limb, but definitely not from Kerala because I had the worst experience here. I have a pending Coimbatore trip for that.

I have my own dance studio ‘Rhythm Wayne Dance Crew’ which was started a few years back. We have performed at different venues. Recently, I also started a YouTube channel.

“I’am doing a lot of things right now after my amputation, things that I never thought I would do when I had my leg intact. I hope to perform dance at more venues. I want to do modelling and have been getting a lot of offers recently”.

I decided to start life afresh because I couldn’t see my family which was heart-broken after my accidebt. My parents, sister and her family went through a lot of anxiety and sadness. When I cheer up, they feel better. That is what made me look at the brighter side of life. I know there is a path ahead and I’am gearing up to enjoy every bit of it. “Amputation is not the end of life, it is just the beginning”.

Contact Swaroop at +91-98958-67555

