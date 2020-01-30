Some ways to keep love alive when you have a disabled partner

Falling in love and finding the perfect soul mate is a great feeling. When you have a disabled partner, there are certain things to keep in mind. Check out some ways to keep love alive when you have a disabled partner.

We are most alive when we’re in love. This quote by John Updike perfectly sums up an ideal relationship and its beauty. Love is indeed a great feeling. Finding your perfect soul mate is once in a lifetime thing. When you find that, love makes you a better person. Unlike earlier days, people are more aware of disabilities. A person’s physical disability does not determine what they are capable of.

Newer platforms to connect disabled people to their soul mates are coming up. There are online dating sites and mobile apps. In the long run, it is all about finding the right one with whom you can spend rest of your life with.

Dhanya Gopinath is a wheelchair user from Kerala. Dhanya, who is currently single wants a partner who is going to be supportive of her dreams.

My partner must be someone who cares for me. The person must understand that I have physical limitations and support me throughout. Moreover, it is important to have a partner who loves my family equally. My parents are aged. So I must lend them a helping hand. My partner must understand that too- Dhanya Gopinath.

Here are some ways to keep love alive when you have a disabled partner

Show your partner that you care– Gestures and acts of showing love are important for your partner to know that you are into them. Never take each other for granted because you do not know what is going to happen the next moment. Love your partner unconditionally? Show them that you care. You can cook their favorite meal or even write a cute note which will make them feel good.

Accept each other– A relationship works well when two people accept each other with all their positives and negatives. When you have a disabled partner, there might be certain compromises that you will have to make due to inaccessibility in places around. It is important to embrace one other’s self and accept them whole heartedly.

Be supportive– For a disabled person, having a supportive partner is very important. Your partner or spouse must be someone who encourages you to dream and stands with you through thick and thin. It is important to understand limitations and move ahead.

Accept when you are wrong– To err is human. There might be times when partners go wrong. But it is important to own up what you did. It makes the relationship stronger and better.

Kritica Purohit, who is visually impaired is in a relationship. She has a few tips for disabled people.



