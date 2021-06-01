These deaf & hard of hearing comedians are using humour to create awareness about Deaf culture

There are all kinds of myths and misconceptions about people who are deaf and hard of hearing. Like, deaf people cannot go to the cinema or watch TV. Or that it’s not safe for deaf people to drive. None of this is true! Deaf people love to go to the movies, and listen to music and are much safer drivers than hearing persons. There’s a whole thriving vibrant culture which is at the heart of the deaf community all over the world. And bringing to the spotlight are many deaf comedians.

Featured here are some prominent deaf creators in the comedy space who are challenging stereotypes with some wickedly funny humour. Much of this is woven around their own journeys and life experiences living and coping with hearing loss. Here’s a look at some prominent deaf comedians who are changing attitudes towards deaf and hard of hearing people.

Kathy Buckley

There’s no situation that Kathy Buckley fails to see the humour in. That includes being driven over by a jeep at the age of 20 while sunbathing in the beach. That’s Kathy Buckley for you. This five-time American Comedy Award nominee for Best Stand-up Female comedian, is widely credited as ‘America’s first hearing impaired comedian. Buckley has overcome many obstacles in her life. She lost her hearing as a toddler following a bout of spinal meningitis but her deafness was diagnosed only when she was in school. By the time she was 30, she had battled cancer, sexual abuse, poverty and homelessness. All of this however has made her a powerhouse deaf comedian and incredible motivational speaker.

You have to change your life,. Don’t get comfortable with what you already know. Get comfortable with what you can learn, what you can challenge, how you can grow…it is up to you to make your own transformation, it’s up to you to make your contribution, it is up to you to fill your heart with joy, it is up to you to find your bliss. – Kathy Buckley, Deaf comedian

Watch Kathy Buckley here:

Deaf comedians share unique culture

Jessica Flores

Jessica Flores grew up being the only deaf person she knew. “For a long time, I always felt really alone and isolated”, says Flores. “It was hard. It took me years to realise that I was not the only deaf person facing all these communication barriers and challenges every day”. Flores decided to do something to educate people about the deaf and hard of hearing community and started a YouTube channel in 2016. She wants to create greater understanding about how diverse the deaf and hard of hearing community is and help people understand that everyone has their limitations and abilities.

This hilariously funny deaf comedian has also collaborated with Google to create a series of animated stickers for Gboard that feature American Sign Language. “We have deaf people who sign and don’t talk, we have deaf people who talk and sign at the same time, we have deaf people who just talk and they don’t sign. We even have those who read lips, and those who don’t read lips. And those who wear hearing aids”, she says.

One of Flores’ most popular YouTube videos is on whether deaf people can drive. Watch it here:

Rinkoo Barpaga

Born and raised in the United Kingdom, prominent deaf comedian Rinkoo Barpaga is originally from Punjab, India. Barpaga was born deaf and is well known for his stand-up comedy acts. Stand-up is regarded as the toughest form of comedy and Barpaga has performed at many comedy clubs in New York with an American Sign Language interpreter providing the voiceover. This deaf YouTube creator draws on his background and is known for jokes that appeal to hearing audiences as well as people who are deaf and hard of hearing. In 2015 Barpaga made his directorial debut with the documentary film, Double Discrimination in 2015. The film looked at racism within the deaf community and create considerable controversy. “In my experience, I have been facing discrimination from the deaf community, in particular, in my career, sports and social. I thought, ‘enough is enough.’ I thought I’d stand up and raise the issue”, he says in an interview.

Watch him on his YouTube channel:

Real life experiences inspire deaf comedians

D.J. Demers

Born in Canada, deaf comedian D J Demers started wearing behind the ear hearing aids when he was four years old. He started performing stand-u comedy in 2009 and wanted to be a comedian since he was a child. He is popularly known as the “The Hearing Aid Guy”, although that’s a title he says he never wanted. Demers’ comedy is mostly focused in his experiences as a person who wears hearing aids.

Demers says hearing aids are a huge part of his life. “They are a huge part of my identity. I still believe that I am more than my hearing aids, but I’m not ashamed to fully recognise their role in my life”, he says. “I never could have imagined the large amount of people who approach me after a performance to show me their hearing aids or to share their experiences with a hard of hearing person in their life. We are all in this unique community together, and that’s a pretty great feeling”.

Watch D J Demers in action here:

Gavin Lilley

Originally from London, internationally renowned deaf comedian Gavin Lilley is based in Finland. Lilley performs at venues all over the world and also conducts lectures on British Sign Language and provides a sign language training service along with his career as a successful stand-up comedian. Lilley’s videos are relevant to the deaf community and he uses observational comedy in creative and ingenious ways. He uses no props and builds an intimate connect with his audience.

Watch Lilley at a stand-up comedy show he performed in aid of deafPlus in 2020:

So if you are looking for meaningful humour, one that entertains but also enlightens and educates, check out these deaf comedians and learn more about sign language, deaf jokes and deaf humour that are all an important part of Deaf culture.