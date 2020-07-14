Partially deaf photographer Rajen Nair promotes artwork by disabled kids on social media

Mumbai-based photographer Rajen Nair has launched two galleries on Twitter and Instagram to promote works of art and photographs taken by children with disabilities and cancer. Rajen, who is partially deaf, wants to showcase the works created by children during this coronavirus lockdown.

The vivid and brilliant play of light as the sun sets in the evening sky, a rare image of snakes in the wild and a sketch capturing the divinity of Sathya Sai Baba.

These are just some examples of the amazing photographs and drawings on display at Cancer Art Project and Enabled Photography. These two galleries have been launched on Twitter and Instagram by Rajen Nair, a partially deaf photographer from Mumbai.

Art, photography created during lockdown

The Cancer Art Project displays artworks by children with cancer and Enabled Photography features the work of disabled children. All the work on display was made during the coronavirus lockdown.

There is no curation here and these are works by my students whom I have been teaching for a long time. They have grown up before my eyes. I met them when I started taking free photography classes and many of them took a keen interest and we would go on outdoor shoots. They have kept their interest alive through these years. – Rajen Nair, Photographer

Rajen lost hearing due to tinnitus

Rajen lost his hearing in the left ear in 2000 due to tinnitus, a condition that leads to hardening of the arteries to the ears. Surgery did not help restore his hearing. He lost his job and plunged into depression. A course in journalism and photography at the Mumbai University led him to explore new skills.

Photography soon became a passion and in 2009, he decided to offer free photography lessons for deaf children at Sanskardham School of Hearing Impaired in Goregaon, Mumbai. “I started taking classes every weekend with the aim of enabling these children to become self-reliant when they grow up”.

Today, these children have all gone on to acquire jobs but remain in touch with Rajen and retain their interest in photography. “I decided to start these social media galleries because during lockdown they are all at home and vulnerable to negative thoughts. This way they stay engaged and their minds are positive”, says Rajen. He is clearly deeply attached to them and concerned about their well-being. “Cancer patients are even more vulnerable at this time so I wanted to find a way to keep them mentally strong as well”.

Rajen says the children are thrilled to see their work online. He plans to start online photography classes as well.

