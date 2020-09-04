Trending Stories on NewzHook – 31 August to 4 September

Hello Newz Hook readers! We are here with the list of most shared and popular stories for the week.

Our September campaign is here and this month we are focusing in stories of people from India’s deaf community. 21-25 September is marked around the world as the International Week of the Deaf and as part of our campaign #InternationalWeekOfTheDeaf2020, we highlighted the story of National Award winner Prerana Keshav Sahane from Pune.

Former president of India Pranab Mukherjee passed away this week. Kochi-based artist Anjan Satish paid a tribute to the late politician.

A disappointing order from the Madras High Court in response to a petition challenging the Tamil Nadu education board’s move to go ahead with board exams for children with disabilities appearing privately.

As metro services get set to resume across India we bring you the new guidelines released by the Centre in the wake of the coronavirus infection. Do read them there before you start traveling again.

And finally the pandemic could not dull the Onam festivities for Kerala’s disabled community. NewzHook brought you highlights of celebrations from many homes.

This is all for this week’s trending stories. Stay home and stay healthy. Keep reading NewzHook to get the latest news and share your stories with editor@newzhook.com

Watch in Sign Language

