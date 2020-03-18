Death toll from Coronavirus rises in India

The number of people affected with Coronavirus in India has risen to 137. On Tuesday, a 67 year old man from Mumbai died from Coronavirus increasing the death toll to three in India. Earlier, two people from Karnataka and Delhi each had already died from the virus. Reportedly, the victim who died on Tuesday had a travel history of coming from Dubai. He did not disclose his travel details and went to a nearby hospital after he had respiratory problems. His wife has also been tested positive for the virus, but she is in a stable condition.

The highest number of Coronavirus cases have been reported from Maharashtra and Kerala. More reports are coming in from states like Karnataka, Haryana and Delhi as well. The central government has banned all public gatherings till the end of March. Schools, colleges and private companies have been shut. People have been asked to work from home.

Coronavirus was originated from Wuhan seafood market in China. The exact cause for the origin of the virus is yet to be known. But initial reports state that Corona must have originated from animals. Over 5000 people from across the globe have reportedly died of the virus. China, Italy and Iran are the worst affected countries.