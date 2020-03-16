Death toll from Coronavirus rises to over 6000 globally

The World Health Organization has declared Coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic. The virus that originated at Wuhan in China has crossed thousands of kilometers and affected over 6000 people globally. Over the last one week, death toll in Italy has risen. 105 people died in Spain alone. Over 1000 people died in Italy. In India, over 100 people have been affected. Two deaths have been reported from the country. People from across the globe raised their concerns on social media.

NEW chart on coronavirus: we’re now tracking death toll trajectories as well as cases • Deaths in Italy & Spain now growing much faster than they did in China at same stage • More deaths in Italy in last 24h than on any day in Wuhan- John Burn-Murdoch, Journalist.

China still has the most number of deaths followed by Italy, Iran and Spain. The pandemic is spreading rapidly across Europe too. Most of the affected countries, including India, has ordered for a complete shutdown till intensity of the pandemic comes down.

On Sunday, a British man who travelled to Kerala was tested positive for Coronavirus. Reportedly, he travelled to hill station Munnar and then to Kochi airport in spite of being under watch. Over 240 passengers in the Kochi-Dubai flight that he travelled are now under observation.

Watch in Sign Language

https://youtu.be/WzEI5hinclQ