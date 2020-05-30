Deep breathing techniques to help cope with anxiety issues during lockdown

Man holding his head in an expression of anxiety

Maintaining mental wellbeing during a pandemic is as important as keeping yourself safe from the virus. Deep breathing techniques are an effective way to cope with the stress and anxiety levels that are natural when you are stuck indoors for weeks on end with little scope for meeting friends or socialising. Here are some online videos that can help you stay calm.

Indefinite isolation, struggle to access essential supplies and news overload about the COVID-19 pandemic can all contribute to feelings of anxiety and loneliness. There are some ways to control this. Exercising regularly is important as is sticking to a regular schedule of sleep and eating. Also effective is deep breathing techniques which are known to calm the nerves.

Coping skills during lockdown

We have put together a few online videos that you can check out to help with relaxing your mind.

  • Breathing Techniques – This short video by Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust, United Kingdom, demonstrates breathing techniques you can do sitting in your chair or bed. You can do these for 10 counts through the day to feel less stressed.
  • In depth Deep Breathing – If you are looking to go deep into breathing techniques, check this one by Polar Fitness out. The video guides you on how to use your diaphragm to breathe deeply. This is a proven way to build resilience, manage stress and improve focus.
  • 15-minute exercise – If you are looking for something longer in duration then this 15 minute deep breathing exercise video is the right one for you. The instructions are set to calming images from nature, all guaranteed to soothe the mind!
  • Relaxing for Kids – Kids are feeling stressed by the lockdown too! They may be showing it in different ways. Check this meditation video for kids which focuses on Square Breathing that helps to calm the mind and develop focus. Watch your child learn the technique with Puffer Fish.
  • For Senior Citizens – Check out this video by ElderGym Fitness for Seniors specifically designed for senior citizens. There are simple techniques done seated and standing demonstrated with clear instructions.

