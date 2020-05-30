Deep breathing techniques to help cope with anxiety issues during lockdown
Maintaining mental wellbeing during a pandemic is as important as keeping yourself safe from the virus. Deep breathing techniques are an effective way to cope with the stress and anxiety levels that are natural when you are stuck indoors for weeks on end with little scope for meeting friends or socialising. Here are some online videos that can help you stay calm.
Indefinite isolation, struggle to access essential supplies and news overload about the COVID-19 pandemic can all contribute to feelings of anxiety and loneliness. There are some ways to control this. Exercising regularly is important as is sticking to a regular schedule of sleep and eating. Also effective is deep breathing techniques which are known to calm the nerves.
Coping skills during lockdown
We have put together a few online videos that you can check out to help with relaxing your mind.
Also Read:
Support us to make NewzHook Sustainable – Make a Contribution Today
We need your continued support to enable us work towards Changing Attitudes towards Disability. Help us in our attempt to share the voices of people with disabilities that enable them to participate in the society on an equal footing!