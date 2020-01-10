Deepika film Chhapaak threatened with lawsuit

Advocate Aparna Bhat, who represented acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal in court, is upset with the film Chhapaak starring Deepika Padukone. Bhat has threatened to take legal action against the makers of the film.

Chhapaak is based on Laxmi’s life. Deepika plays a character based on Laxmi in the film. Bhat says the filmmakers have not given her credit. Bhat played an important role in ensuring Laxmi got justice. She has expressed her anger on Facebook.

“Have never been the one to demand attention to my work. Deeply disturbed by the turn of events post watching Chhapaak. Compelled to take legal action to protect my identity and preserve my integrity. I represented Laxmi in her criminal trial in Patiala House Courts… tomorrow someone will represent me in my cause”, she said.

Many people have come out in her support. Overwhelmed by this she wri fact, she wrote another post.

I thank all my friends who endorsed my contribution and challenged team Chhapaak in failing to say even ‘Thank you!’. I cannot match the powers of these mighty producers of Bollywood but keeping quiet will further endorse injustice. I have decided to take my cause to the next level. Ready to face the consequences. – Aparna Bhatt, Advocate for Laxmi Aggarwal

Meanwhile Deepika continues to be praised on social media for supporting the students of Jawaharlal Nehru University and showing up on Tuesday night to stand in solidarity with the students. She has been called “brave” on Twitter for visiting JNU just days ahead of her film’s release. Many people have also called it a publicity stunt as the film is now trending online.

