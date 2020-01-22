Deepika honoured with international award

Deepika Padukone, an advocate of mental health awareness who has been working to de-stigmatising mental illness, was rewarded for her work. Deepika was honoured at the World Economic Forum with an award.

Deepika runs a foundation called Live Love Laugh Foundation which aims to help people struggling with their mental health.

In her speech Deepika said, “We need to prioritise the needs of every individual, including those who have been affected by mental illness. Mental illness has presented us all with a very tough challenge. But my love hate relationship with mental illness has taught me so much. To be patient is one. That you are not alone, but most importantly that there is hope.”

Deepika shared a picture with her award on Instagram and she wrote: “Gratitude. Crystal Award 2020.” Meanwhile, her husband Ranveer Singh wrote in the comments section: “Amazing! You make me so proud baby”.

