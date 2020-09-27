Deepika Padukone questioned for 6 hours

Deepika Padukone

Actor Deepika Padukone was questioned for six hours by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Mumbai. She was summoned, along with actors Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan, in the drugs probe linked to the Sushant Singh Rajput death investigation.

They were questioned in separate locations. Padukone’s manager Karishma Prakash is also being questioned for the second consecutive day.

On Friday, the NCB questioned Prakash and actor Rakul Preet Singh about the contents of a WhatsApp chat which allegedly indicated marijuana was bought for consumption. Prakash’s questioning went on for much longer than actor Singh’s.

The probe into Bollywood’s drugs links started with actor Rhea Chakraborty‘s questioning, three months after Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai home.

Sources in the Narcotics Control Bureau have said they are summoning top Bollywood figures to understand the network of supply through alleged consumers.

Sara Ali Khan was also Sushant Singh Rajput’s co-star in the film “Kedarnath. Rajput developed the drugs habit while shooting the film, according to Rhea Chakraborty’s bail petition before the Bombay High Court.

The names of Deepika Padukone and Shraddha Kapoor were found in WhatsApp chats on the phone of Jaya Saha, Sushant Singh Rajput’s talent manager and a top executive of talent firm Kwan. Saha has also been questioned by the drug probe agency.

Support us to make NewzHook Sustainable – Make a Contribution Today

We need your continued support to enable us work towards Changing Attitudes towards Disability. Help us in our attempt to share the voices of people with disabilities that enable them to participate in the society on an equal footing!

Contribute to Newz Hook

Want to feature your inspiring story or share an event with the disabled community? Write to:

Related News

Image of kk shailaja health minister kerala

Headlines

Kerala wins United Nations award for disease control

Air India

Headlines

Saudi Arabia suspends flights to and from India

Headlines

Rape case filed against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap

Front view of Parliament

Headlines

8 MPs suspended for protesting against farm bills

Newz Hook - Accessible News

Download App Now!

Videos

View More

Get-hooked

5 wheelchair friendly travel destinations in Asia!

Get-hooked

#BeingMom - Behind swimming champ Ankita Anvikar's success story is mom Anjali

Accessibility

Toybank - Development through Play is enabling disabled kids to discover the power of play

Get-hooked

Understanding Stimming