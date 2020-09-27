Deepika Padukone questioned for 6 hours

Actor Deepika Padukone was questioned for six hours by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Mumbai. She was summoned, along with actors Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan, in the drugs probe linked to the Sushant Singh Rajput death investigation.

They were questioned in separate locations. Padukone’s manager Karishma Prakash is also being questioned for the second consecutive day.

On Friday, the NCB questioned Prakash and actor Rakul Preet Singh about the contents of a WhatsApp chat which allegedly indicated marijuana was bought for consumption. Prakash’s questioning went on for much longer than actor Singh’s.

The probe into Bollywood’s drugs links started with actor Rhea Chakraborty‘s questioning, three months after Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai home.

Sources in the Narcotics Control Bureau have said they are summoning top Bollywood figures to understand the network of supply through alleged consumers.

Sara Ali Khan was also Sushant Singh Rajput’s co-star in the film “Kedarnath. Rajput developed the drugs habit while shooting the film, according to Rhea Chakraborty’s bail petition before the Bombay High Court.

The names of Deepika Padukone and Shraddha Kapoor were found in WhatsApp chats on the phone of Jaya Saha, Sushant Singh Rajput’s talent manager and a top executive of talent firm Kwan. Saha has also been questioned by the drug probe agency.