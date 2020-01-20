Deepika Padukone slammed over TikTok challenge

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone is riding high on the success of her latest movie ‘Chhapaak’ that talks about acid attack survivors. She recently shot a promotional video asking a social media influencer to recreate her looks from her three movies including Om Shanti Om, Piku and Chhapaak. Many people took to social media to slam the actress for her insensitive comments.

This is really disrespectful to acid attack victims, @deepikapadukone. How disgustingly low are you going to stoop to promote yourself?- Ishita Yadav, Twitter User.

On Sunday, Deepika was one amongst those on the top of ‘Twitter trending’ after the controversy. Her promotional stunts clearly did not go well.

“Deepika Padukone seems like a big scam. Just a few months back she wanted to help depressed people by askingn others to buy her clothes. Now the TikTok video”, tweeted Satyajit Kambli.

Chhapaak was directed by Meghna Gulzar. Apart from Deepika, the movie also stars Vikrant Maassey in a lead role. The movie talks about the undying spirit and determination of acid attack survivor Lakshmi Aggarwal. The movie already grabbed headlines before its release due to Deepika visiting JNU amidst protests and supporting the students. ‘Chaappak’ was released along with TanhajI: The Unsung Warrior starring Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan and Kajol.